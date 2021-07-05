New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Sudhanshu Mittal has been re-elected as the president of Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) while MS Tyagi has been selected as General Secretary in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of KKFI on Monday here in New Delhi.

Rajesh Tandon, former judge, Uttarakhand High Court (Nainital) being the Returning Officer (R.O.) announced the election results. Following office bearers have been declared elected unanimously: President -- Sudhanshu Mittal, General Secretary -- Mahender Singh Tyagi, and Treasurer -- Surendra Kumar Bhutiyani. They have been elected as the new office bearers of KKFI for the term of 2021-2025.

In addition, Vice Presidents, Joint Secretaries & Executive Committee Members were also elected unanimously. Anil Khanna, Vice-President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), also attended the AGM as IOA Observer, as per the release.

The Electoral College representing all the State/UT Kho Kho Associations expressed full confidence in the newly elected office bearers of KKFI. The President and General Secretary, KKFI while expressing gratitude to all the delegates, assured full support to all the units for the development and promotion of Kho Kho, the indigenous game of India not only in the country but also at the international level.

The President also informed the house about his vision of conducting various Kho Kho Coaching Camps, Competitions & Seminars, etc. at the national and international level with the aim to include the sport of Kho Kho in the Asian Games as well as in the Olympics. (ANI)

