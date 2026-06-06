Sports News | Sudharsan Misses Ton but India in Control Vs AFG at 209/2 After Second Session on Day 1

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): India's batting top-order has done the damage on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

After a stellar campaign for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, Sai Sudharsan continued his form in red-ball cricket and made 81 runs while coming to bat at number three.

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He was preferred at this position ahead of Devdutt Padikkal, who had a spectacular domestic season for Karnataka, and Sudharsan silenced his critics with yet another impactful knock. Though he missed a well-deserved century by 19 runs.

He was involved in a 139-run stand for the second wicket with the veteran opener KL Rahul, who is unbeaten on 81 with the help of nine boundaries.

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Sudharsan lost his wicket to Saleem Safi when Afsar Zazai took his catch behind the wicket in the 43rd over.

Skipper Shubman Gill replaced Sudharsan at the crease, and at the end of the second session, he was unbeaten on 20 as India is in control with 209/2 on board.

Earlier, the hosts decided to bat first after winning the toss in Mullanpur and also lost the wicket of opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for 24 runs. He hit five fours in his 32-ball innings.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar is making his Test debut for India in this match. Afghanistan also handed Nangyeyalia Kharote his debut Test cap.

India fielded six left-handed batters in the ongoing Test, only the third time they have had as many in a playing XI after both Tests against South Africa last year.

India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match - Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi. (ANI)

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