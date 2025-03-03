New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): India's top para-badminton player, Sukant Kadam, is all set to compete in the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025, which is scheduled to take place from March 4 to 9 in Spain.

This prestigious tournament will witness participation from some of the world's best para-badminton athletes, serving as a crucial platform for Sukant as he continues his stellar journey on the international stage, a release by the Paralympics Committee of India stated.

Currently ranked among the world's best in SL4 para-badminton, Sukant has consistently delivered strong performances at major international events, including the Paralympics, World Championships, and BWF tournaments. His participation in this tournament is another step toward cementing his position as one of India's leading para-badminton players.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sukant shared his enthusiasm, as quoted from PCI, "I am excited to be competing in the Spanish Para Badminton International 2025. This tournament will be a great opportunity to test my skills against top players from around the world and refine my game as I work toward my bigger goals this season. Representing India on the global stage is always an honor, and I am determined to give my best performance."

With this tournament being a key event in the international para-badminton calendar, Sukant Kadam aims to continue his winning momentum and further strengthen his ranking.

Last October, Sukant delivered an outstanding performance at the Japan Para-Badminton International 2024, winning a gold medal in men's singles (SL4) and a silver medal in men's doubles (SL3- SL4) alongside his partner Dinesh Rajaiah.

Sukant's victories further affirm his standing as one of India's most formidable shuttlers on the global para-badminton stage. In a thrilling singles final, Sukant faced fellow Indian shuttler Tarun and dominated the match with a powerful 21-12, 21-10 victory.

From the onset, Sukant showcased his strong game, maintaining momentum and precision throughout the contest, leaving Tarun with limited opportunities to challenge his gameplay. (ANI)

