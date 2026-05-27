Sports News | Sumit Antil Breaks His Own Javelin F64 World Record at Indian Open Para Athletics C'ships

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): India's Olympic and World Championship gold medalist para javelin thrower Sumit Antil broke his own world record in men's javelin F64 at the Indian Open Para Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A statement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media said, "Sumit Antil has once again rewritten history by breaking his own World Record in the Men's Javelin F64 category with a massive throw of 74.82m at the Indian Open. With this effort, he surpassed his previous World Record of 73.29m, which he had set at the 2022 Asian Para Games."

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Antil is one of the finest para-athletes generated by India, having secured back-to-back Paralympic gold medals in the 2020 and 2024 editions. He is also a three-time World Para Athletics Championships gold medalist.

During the World Para Athletics Championship in Delhi last year, Antil had a memorable outing in front of the home crowd, nailing a meet record of 71.37m with his fifth try to capture his third gold at the event. His three World Para Athletics gold medals are the most by an Indian. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)