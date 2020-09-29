Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad made 162/4 against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Kane Williamson, playing his first game of the season, smashed 41 off 26 balls after being invited to bat.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Carabao Cup 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Round of 16 Football Match in Indian Time?.

Brief scores: Sunrisers 162/4 in 20 overs (Warner 45, Bairstow 53, Williamson 41; Mishra 2/35, Rabada 2/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)