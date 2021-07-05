St George [Grenada], July 5 (ANI): South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said he is "super proud" of what Proteas side achieved in the recently concluded Caribbean tour.

South Africa defeated West Indies in the T20I series 3-2 on Saturday after registering a 25-run victory over the hosts.

Shamsi, who registered his most economical effort in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, was elated with South Africa's series win over the hosts as he fell short of words to describe the feeling.

"Words cannot express how I feel right now... that was a very very special series to be a part of! Super proud of what our squad has achieved... looking forward to the next one. Ireland here we come," Shamsi tweeted.

South Africa will next lock horns with Ireland in three-match ODI series which gets underway from July 11. The side will also three T20Is with Ireland in July.

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher hopes the players who are going through a lean patch regain form in the upcoming series against Ireland.

"If we can get all the guys firing on all cylinders, we've got an idea of what could be our strongest line-up and once that happens, then you end up finding an extra 15-20 runs which, in these conditions it becomes a very difficult total to face, especially when it's so dry," ESPNcricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

Boucher feels the Proteas side would "probably be playing" the upcoming T20 World Cup in similar conditions as that of in the Caribbean.

"We are probably going to be playing in conditions like this in the UAE. The wickets after the IPL are going to be a bit dry," said Boucher.

"It's not the same as we're used to back in South Africa where you can go out and bash your way to 180 to 200 runs. You've got to be skillful here; you've got to be smart," he added.

The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be staged in the UAE and Oman due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. (ANI)

