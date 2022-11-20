Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav's batting masterclass of unbeaten 111-run guided India to a competitive total of 191/6 against New Zealand in the second game of the three-match T20I series here at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Suryakumar was the top-scorer for India as he slammed 111 runs in just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan scored 36 off 31. New Zealand star bowler Tim Southee bagged his career's second hattrick as he dismissed Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar. Lockie Ferguson was proven to be a little expensive for Kiwis as the pacer bagged two wickets while conceding 49 runs in his 4 overs.

Put to bat first, India got off to a steady start as their openers Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant scored 36 runs in 5 overs without losing a wicket. However, the partnership between the two was broken by Lockie Ferguson as the New Zealand pacer sent Pant packing after scoring 6 off 13.

The right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav came out to bat, and the letter joined hands with Kishan to slam New Zealand bowlers all around the ground. In the 7th over of the innings, Kishan hit James Neesham for two back-to-back fours. After the four delivery of the 7th over rain stopped the play and the ground staff brought out the covers.

New Zealand got a major breakthrough after the match resumed, Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Ish Sodhi after scoring 36 off 31. Shreyas Iyer then came out to bat. After 10 overs Team India's score read 75/2.

Shreyas and Suryakumar then handled the charge to slam the Kiwi's bowlers all around the ground. The duo continued their blistering performance and took their team's score beyond 100-run in the 13th over of the game. But the 39 off 21 deliveries partnership was broken as Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by a hit wicket after scoring 13 off 9. India skipper Hardik Pandya then came out to bat on the crease.

Suryakumar brought his stunning half-century in just 32 deliveries in the 16th over of the game. It was his 13th T20I fifty. The batter smashed a massive six on Mitchel Santner's delivery, taking Team India's total to 129/3 after 16.0 overs.

Suryakumar welcomed the 17th over of the innings with a stunning six on the first delivery and the star batter continued his carnage to slam Tim Southee for 17 runs. Suryakumar then went above and beyond with his batting masterclass as the batter completed his breathtaking century in just 49 balls. In Lockie Ferguson's over Suryakumar hammered three back-to-back fours and a six while gathering 22 runs.

In the penultimate over Southee bagged the hat trick as he dismissed Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar to restrict India to 191/6 in the 20-over game.

Brief score: India 191/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 111*, Ishan Kishan 36, Tim Southee 3-34) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

