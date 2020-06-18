Sports News | Suspended CSK Team Doctor Issues Apology for His Galwan Post

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Suspended Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team doctor Madhu Thottappillil on Thursday issued an apology for his controversial tweets, which seemed to have mocked the government after 20 Indian soldiers passed away in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

On Wednesday, Thottappillil had been suspended by CSK after he posted a controversial tweet between India-China military stand-off in bad taste.

"On 16th June, I had put out a tweet, and after I realised that the words used by me were inappropriate and unintended. I deleted the same. But by then there were screenshots of my tweet being circulated and shared in social media. It was never my intention to belittle the great and herculean efforts taken by our Honb'le prime minister and the Govt in taking care of all the citizens' obligations of this great nation and its Army or our brave Martyrs," Thottappillil said in an official statement released by him on his Twitter account.

"I regret the hurt and anguish I may have caused to many people who read my tweet and wholeheartedly apologize for the same. I have tweeted inadvertently and mistakenly and it has nothing to do with my association with any individual or organisation. I am aware of the care bestowed by the prime minister taken for the martyred jawans who had laid their lives for the country, without whom we the citizens would not be having a secured life," he added in his statement.

On Tuesday, Thottappillil had tweeted on Indian soldiers killed during the violent clashes with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"Just curious if the coffins will come back with a 'PM CARES' sticker on them?" he had reportedly tweeted.

The CSK doctor then later deleted the tweet but by then the tweet had gone viral and screenshots of it started being circulated on social media.

CSK said the management was "not aware" of the tweet and has suspended Thottappillil.

"The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste," CSK tweeted.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops, in the most serious escalation between the two countries since 1975. The Chinese side also suffered heavy casualties, including several injuries and the death of its commanding officer. (ANI)

