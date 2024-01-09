Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Despite some intent-filled innings by Shafali Varma and Richa Ghosh, Australia was able to take wickets at regular intervals to restrict India to 147/6 in the third and final T20I of the series at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

With the series level at 1-1, Australia needs to chase down 148 runs to win both the white-ball series, having whitewashed the ODI series 3-0.

Put to bat first by Australia, India was off to a decent start, with opener Shafali Varma showing some attacking intent, targeting Kim Garth in particular, smashing her for three fours in an over.

Her short-lived inning came to an end after being caught by skipper and keeper Alyssa Healy on a Megan Schutt delivery for 26 off 17 balls, with six fours. India was 39/1 in 4.4 overs.

Smriti Mandhana kept attacking after Shafali's dismissal, bringing 12 runs from Ashleigh Gardner's over to bring up 50-run mark in 5.5 overs.

In the first six overs at the end of powerplay one, India was 51/1, with Smriti (20*) and Jemimah Rodrigues unbeaten.

Rodrigues failed to impress in the series decider, being caught by Georgia Wareham on a delivery by Annabel Sutherland for just two runs. India was 60/2 in eight overs.

India's progress was hampered big time as in the next over, Wareham removed Mandhana for 29 off 28 balls, with two fours and a six. She was caught by Gardner at near deep mid-wicket. In the very next over, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was cleaned up by Sutherland for just three, continuing a string of low scores.

With four of their premier batters inside the pavilion, India was 66/4 in 9.5 overs.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh now had the responsibility to rebuild. Just when it seemed they would stitch a big partnership, Wareham took her second wicket by removing Deepti for 14 in 18 deliveries. India was 99/5 in 14.4 overs.

India touched the 100-run mark in 15 overs.

Richa however went ahead with her attacking game unbothered, smashing Wareham and Schutt for a four and six each in their respective overs. She started to build a promising partnership with Amanjot Kaur.

Gardner ended the 36-run stand by cleaning up Richa for 34 off 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes. India was 135/6 in 19.1 overs.

However, Amanjot (17* in 14 balls) and Pooja Vastrakar (7* in two balls) finished strongly to help India reach 147/6 in 20 overs.

Sutherland (2/12) and Wareham (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies. Gardner and Schutt got two wickets each. (ANI)

