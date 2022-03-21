Belgrade [Serbia], March 21 (ANI): Sweden's Olympic pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.20m to smash his own world record by one centimeter on Sunday at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 2022.

The 22-year-old Swede cleared 6.19m just 13 days ago to add one centimetre to his own world record set in Glasgow in February 2020.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 15.

And competing again in the Serbian capital, Duplantis went over 6.20m with his third and final attempt - just brushing the bar on his way down - to make history once more and in-process clinching the gold medal.

Silver went to Brazil's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz, who cleared 5.95m, with 24-year-old US vaulter Chris Nilsen, the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, earning bronze on 5.90m.

Also Read | ICC Confirm Fixtures for UAE, Ireland at Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Chris Nilsen took bronze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)