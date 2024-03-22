Basel [Switzerland], March 22 (ANI): Top India shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of Swiss Open 2024 badminton after suffering a defeat in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals in Basel.

Sindhu conceded a defeat against Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki by 21-16, 19-21, 16-21 in the match. The high-voltage encounter lasted for one hour and 19 minutes. Even after winning the first game, the Indian badminton player's voyage came to an end.

Meanwhile, India's Priyanshu Rajawat moved to the quarter-finals of the men's singles round after clinching a win against People's Republic of China's Lei Lanxi in straight sets by 21-14, 21-13.

On the other hand, the Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the last eight in the women's doubles. Jolly-Gopichand has beaten India's Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra by 21-10, 21-12. They will now face the Australian duo of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu.

However, Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa faced defeat against Japan's Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato by 21-17, 21-16.

In the mixed doubles round, India's B Sumeeth Reddy/N Sikki Reddy crashed out after losing to Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek by 21-11, 21-14. (ANI)

