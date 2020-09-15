Sydney [Australia], September 15 (ANI): Sydney Sixers on Tuesday announced the signing of all-rounder Lisa Griffith and swing bowler, Sarah Aley, ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Griffith comes to the Sixers after three seasons with cross-town rival Sydney Thunder while Aley, the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the WBBL with 83 scalps, will play her sixth season of the WBBL for the Sixers.

Aley is expected to contribute to the Sixers both as a player and in an assistant coaching capacity.

Griffith played 29 matches for the Thunder taking 11 wickets, after returning to the elite level of the game following a six-year hiatus she spent working on cattle stations throughout Australia's northern states.

The 28-year-old will provide experience with bat and ball and also brings strong leadership skills having captained the NSW Breakers in five WNCL matches, including the final loss to Western Australia, last summer.

"I am really excited to have the chance to work with Benny Sawyer, he is a fantastic bowling coach. Also, to be able to play alongside players like Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy, who I grew up being inspired by and aspiring to be like, will be great. I know I can learn from the senior players," Griffith said in an official release.

Here's the Sixers' squad for WBBL|06: Sarah Aley, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Ash Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Alyssa Healy, Jodie Hicks, Emma Hughes, Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Ange Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Dane van Niekerk.

The Women's Big Bash League is slated to begin from October 17. The first match of the tournament will be played between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Renegades in their first encounter on the same day. (ANI)

