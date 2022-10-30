Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): An all-round Pakistan powered by performances from opener Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Shadab Khan cruised to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday.

This is first Pakistan win in Australia in T20I cricket.

With this win, Pakistan has registered their two points and is in the fifth position in the points table. The Netherlands is at the bottom and is yet to gain a point. Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Shadab Khan (3/22) were the key architects of this crucial win.

Chasing 92, Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam after an unfortunate run-out by Roelof van der Merwe for just four off five balls. Pakistan was 16/1 in two overs.

Fakhar Zaman was the next batter on the crease, joining Mohammad Rizwan. The duo took Pakistan through the powerplay safely. At the end of six overs, Pakistan was at 41/1, with Rizwan (24*) and Zaman (13*) unbeaten.

Pacer Brandon Glover dismissed Zaman to take the first wicket of the match, sending back the batter for 20 off 16 balls. Pakistan was at this point at 53/2 in 7.1 overs.

Shan Masood joined Rizwan at the crease to take the chase forward. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was at 73/2, with Rizwan (41*) and Masood (8*) at the crease. The match was a mere formality at this point, with Pakistan 19 runs away from a win.

Paul van Meekeren got his first wicket, dismissing Rizwan for 49 off 39 balls, stopping the batter from completing his 23rd half-century.

Iftikhar Ahmed joined Masood for the remainder of the chase. Masood was dismissed by Glover for just 12 off 16 balls. Pakistan was at 91/4 in 13.4 overs.

Pakistan finished their innings at 95/4 in 13.5 overs, with Shadab Khan (4*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (6*).

Glover (2/22) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands and van Meekeran also got a wicket.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from Pakistan bowlers, with spinner Shadab Khan's three-wicket haul being the highlight, restricted Netherlands to only 91/9 in their 20 overs during their Group 2, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup at Perth on Sunday.

A 35-run stand between Colin Ackermann (27) and skipper Scott Edwards (15) was useful for the Dutch to stay away from a humiliating finish. Shadab Khan (3/22) made sure that Netherlands' back was broken in the first half itself, which led to them not even touching 100-run mark.

Opting to bat first, the Netherlands was off to a bad start as they lost the opener Stephan Myburgh for a sloppy six off 11 balls. Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi got his first wicket of the match and the tournament, with assistance from the safe hands of Mohammad Wasim Jr. The Dutch were 7/1 in 2.2 overs.

The Netherlands was dealt with another jolt when star player Bas de Leede retired hurt after scoring just six. He was hit on his helmet by a 142 kmph delivery of pacer Haris Rauf. At the end of the powerplay, the Netherlands was at poor 19/1, with Tom Cooper (1*) joining opener Max Odowd (5*).

In the coming overs, spin was introduced and Shadab Khan delivered two big blows to the Dutch by dismissing Cooper (1 off 2 balls) and Odowd (8 off 13 balls). The Netherlands was reduced to 26/3 in 8.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, the Dutch side was at 34/3, with skipper Scott Edwards (5*) and Colin Ackermann (7*) at the crease. Pakistan at this point the game in their hands, not allowing the Netherlands any easy runs and had also taken some key wickets.

Both batters continued to develop a promising stand. But Shadab intervened once again to cut it short at 35 runs, sending back Ackermann for 27 off 27 balls by trapping him leg before wicket. The spinner bagged his third wicket of the match to reduce the Netherlands to 61/4 in their 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, the Netherlands was at 68/4, with Edwards (15*) joined by Roelof van der Merwe (3*).

Pacer Naseem Shah got his first wicket of the match by dismissing Edwards for 15 off 20 balls after he was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed, who came running from fine leg to take the catch. Half of the Dutch batting was in the hut for 69 runs.

Haris Rauf also got his first wicket, clocking 147 kmph to destroy van der Marwe's stumps, who was trying to make room for himself for a hit in the cover region. The 100-run mark looked a distant dream for the Dutch at 73/6 in 16.3 overs.

Wickets kept tumbling down for the Netherlands as Tim Pringle (5) and Fred Klaassen were clean-bowled by Mohammad Wasim Jr, with Klassen dismissed for a golden duck. Netherlands sunk to 81/8 in 18.3 overs.

The Netherlands ended their innings at 91/9 in their 20 overs, with Logan van Beek (6*) unbeaten and Paul van Meekeran (7) being run out.

Shadab Khan (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Wasim Jr (2/15) also impressed with his bowling. Shaheen, Rauf and Naseem got a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 91/8 (Colin Ackermann 27, Scott Edwards 15, Shadab Khan 3/22) lost to Pakistan: 95/4 (Mohammad Rizwan 49, Fakhar Zaman 20, Brandon Glover 2/22) (ANI)

