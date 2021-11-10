Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 10 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Wednesday said that the pace-bowling arsenal has adapted well to the conditions in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand is currently squaring off against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"It's been a while since 2019, so we haven't talked anything about it. It's a different format for a start and a different group of guys. We are just excited to be here. You are into a tournament hoping to be here at the latter stages, hopefully, we can continue the form we have shown in the previous weeks. The experience of the guys, we were dealt with a blow early on with Lockie Ferguson ruled out," said Southee before the semi-final.

"Having Adam Milne come in, hasn't played a lot of international cricket in recent years, but he's had a good season in England playing in the Hundred and County. It's great to have some experience in the bowling unit. As a group, we have adapted to the conditions. All the three grounds have offered different challenges and we've been able to assess that," he added.

It was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss in a crucial semi-final clash against England and they will bowl first.

As Jason Roy is ruled out due to an injury, it will be Jonny Bairstow who will open for England alongside Jos Buttler. (ANI)

