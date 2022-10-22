Sydney [Australia], October 22 (ANI): Defending champions Australia started their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an 89-run loss to New Zealand, their first defeat at home to their arch-rivals since February 2009 in white-ball cricket.

Kiwis had last won a white-ball game, a One Day International (ODI) against Australia during Chappell Hadlee Trophy in February 2009. They had to wait for more than 13 years to register their next win against the Aussies in white-ball cricket in Australia.

Australia also set two other records after their loss to Kiwis.

Their loss of 89-runs is their biggest loss by runs in T20 World Cup history. Their previous record was a 74-run loss to West Indies in the 2012 edition of the tournament. The biggest loss in ICC T20 World Cup history is Kenya's 172-run loss to Sri Lanka in the inaugural T20 WC back in 2007.

Lastly, Australia's score of 111 runs is their lowest score in the shortest format at home. Previously, their lowest T20I score at home was 127 against Pakistan back in February 2010. Aussies' all-time lowest T20I score is 62 against Bangladesh at Mirpur in August 2021.

With this win, Kiwis are at the top of the points table with two points while Australia is at the bottom with zero points. It was a memorable day for New Zealand as they outclassed the defending champions and their arch-rivals in every department.Coming to the match, New Zealand posted a massive 200/3 in their 20 overs.

Opener Finn Allen scored 42 off just 16 balls with five fours and three sixes to help his side cross the 50-run mark in less than four overs.

Conway and Williamson (23) put up a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Conway's brilliant 92* and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's entertaining cameo of 26 off 13 balls powered New Zealand to 200/3 in their 20 overs.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, picking up 2/41 in his four overs. Spinner Adam Zampa also picked 1/39 in his four overs.

Chasing 201, Australia's batting turned out to be extremely toothless. Pacer Tim Southee (3/6), Spinner Mitchell Santner (3/31) and pacer Trent Boult (2/24) destroyed the defending champions' batting lineup with consistent wickets. Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each too.

Australia was all out for 111 in 17.1 overs and lost the match by 89 runs. Only Glenn Maxwell (28) and Pat Cummins (21) could cross the 20-run mark.

Conway was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for 92* off 58 balls.

Brief Score: New Zealand 200/3 (Devon Conway 92, Finn Allen 40; Josh Hazlewood 2/41) defeated Australia: 111 in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 28, Pat Cummins 21, Tim Southee 3/6). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)