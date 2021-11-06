Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 6 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he cannot understand why everyone doubted opener, David Warner, in the T20 World Cup.

Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to see Australia home.

On Saturday, with the stakes high and a win needed to put Australia on the cusp of an ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, Warner delivered when it mattered most.

The 35-year-old smashed nine fours and four sixes in a swashbuckling unbeaten 89 from only 56 balls.

"Really pleasing day. The way Evin Lewis came out and played, I thought it was going to be a long day but we held our nerve. I think the way he (Warner) managed his innings (was impressive)," said Finch after the win.

"He was able to get off to a flier and allow Mitch Marsh into the game quickly and allow him to takeover for a period and then once that partnership was flourishing he took the reins again. Super player, he has been for a long time. Lot of people doubted him recently. I can't understand why," he added.

Australia needs to wait till the game between South Africa and England to see who qualifies for the semi-finals.

"Now we have to wait for the South Africa game, fingers crossed. We are going to be on the bus to Dubai. I'm sure someone will be streaming it. Its tournament cricket isn't it," said Finch.

"You know it is going to come down to this. We can hold our heads high if it doesn't go our way. We have won four games out of five," he added. (ANI)

