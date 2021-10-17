Dubai [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Former India skipper MS Dhoni has joined the Men in Blue as Virat Kohli and boys began their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared photos of Dhoni bonding with Team India and captioned the post as: "Extending a very warm welcome to the KING. @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role."

India will begin its T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against Pakistan. Before that, the side will play two warm-up matches against England and Australia on October 18 and 20.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday had said that having MS Dhoni as the mentor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will hold his side in good stead.

"Massive experience. He is quite excited about getting back in this environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us, when we were starting our careers at the time he played and now he has the same opportunity to continue the same again. Especially for the younger guys who are in early stages of their career, just experience that he has gained over the years and having conversations with him about the game," said Kohli during a Captain's Call organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

"Such practical inputs and such intricate details of where the game is going and where we can improve. He makes a difference when he is in a leadership role in any team, absolutely delighted to have him in this environment. He will certainly boost the morale of the team further," he added. (ANI)

