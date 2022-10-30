Sydney [Australia], October 30 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips took social media by storm, not only through a gutsy century against Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup match, but also the way he was backing up at the non-striker's end, striking a balance between innovation in order to squeeze out all the runs he could and staying within the 'Spirit of Cricket, something which has been debated among experts, players and fans alike.

Instead of going for a traditional backing-up approach where a non-striker times a walk with delivery stride of the bowler, Phillips chose to crouch into a sprinting stance similar to that of an Olympian in order to sneak a quick single while Mitchell Santner mistimed a slash.

In the post-match press conference, Phillips was quoted as saying about his move by ICC, "It was very much spur of the moment. I actually had my three-point start wrong. It is supposed to be the other arm and other leg."

"I guess the position was to be able to see the bowlers and take off as quick as possible. From a sprinter's start when you are trying not to be out of the crease as much as possible."

"If I had my bat behind the crease, I thought it was actually slower to turn and accelerate off. Hence the reason for having my foot inside the crease and going from there."

The movement at the non-strikers end have been a trending topic of debate since the past few weeks, with Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma running out England's Charlie Dean due to her movement at non-strikers end sparking heavy debates about the matter. While some have supported the bowler's right to take the bails off when there is some movement by batter at his end, many want the 'Spirit of Cricket' to be preserved and bowlers to warn batters to not to leave their crease.

Phillips has an understanding of updated playing conditions, under which any run-out at the non-striker's end due to any movement by any batter has been moved to 'Run Out' section from 'Unfair Play' section of the laws. He admits that there is a risk to stealing ground.

"At the end of the day, it is my responsibility to make sure that I am in the crease and leave at the right time. If the bowler is doing his job, then he has the right to be able to take the bails off," he said.

The tactic did not overshadow his knock as it helped NZ won the match by 65-runs.

Coming to the match, New Zealand opted to bat first and put up 167/7 in their 20 overs. Initially left at the spot of bother at a score of 15/3, Kiwis recovered thanks to an 84-run stand for the fourth wicket between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell (22). Phillips smashed a century, his second in T20Is, by scoring 104 in 64 balls with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Kasun Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with 2/23. Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara took a wicket each.

Chasing 168, Sri Lanka never really looked like a threat. Pacers Southee and Trent Boult reduced Lankans to 8/4.

Lanka was bundled out for just 102 runs, losing the match by 65 runs. Captain Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 35 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa also scored 34, but none of the other batters could cross the single-digit mark.

Boult (4/13) was the best bowler for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each while Lockie Ferguson and Southee got one each.

With this win, NZ is at the top of the points table with five points with two wins in three matches. Their other match was washed out due to rain. Sri Lanka is in the fifth position with two points and one win, two losses in three matches. (ANI)

