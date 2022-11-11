Melbourne [Australia], November 11 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the match official appointments for the title clash between Pakistan and England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

England will take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MCG in Melbourne on November 13.

Umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire.

Talking about the team, England are in great form which helped them evidently dismiss India in the semi-final. They completely batted the Asian giants out of contention to knock them out of the competition, and will now look forward to carrying on their blistering form against Pakistan as well.

On the other hand, Pakistan had a rollercoaster campaign in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan's success in the games after suffering defeats in their opening encounters with India and Zimbabwe is largely dependent on the starts given by their new ball attack. Among all the teams that have played in this T20 World Cup, Pakistan have the second-finest Powerplay economy rate (6.19) and an average of (18.58). (ANI)

