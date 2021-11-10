Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI): Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday named his picks for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2021 will see Group 1 toppers England take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on November 10 while Group 2 toppers Pakistan will play Australia in Dubai on November 11. The final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

England have already suffered a major blow ahead of knockouts as opening batter Jason Roy was ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup on Monday due to a calf injury. This was England's second big injury concern of the tournament after bowler Tymal Mills was ruled out of the campaign with a thigh strain.

"From England, it has to be Jos Buttler who has already scored a century and can be a game-changer. For New Zealand, it would be Trent Boult, the second-highest wicket-taker so far," said Pujara on Koo.

From Pakistan, it has to be skipper Babar Azam. He is the highest run-scorer so far and will be key to setting up a great platform for the team. Lastly, from Australia I will go with David Warner, who has answered all his critics and will be crucial in the powerplay," he added. (ANI)

