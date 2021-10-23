Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 23 (ANI): Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that his side needed some 'luck' as Australia defeats South Africa in the first Super 12s match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

"The dugout was relaxed than I was. Quite stressful, and I was nervous. Stoinis and Wade showed a cool head to get us over the line, and that is what a bit of experience can do. Maxwell did a really good job with the ball. We knew he had good matchups in the powerplay. Our whole bowling unit was outstanding," said the Australian skipper in a post-match presentation.

"We have some world-class players back in our side now and experienced players count in a World Cup. SA are as good a fielding team as anyone in the world. They are quick, bowl with discipline. We needed a bit of luck to go our way and it did," he added.

Finch also called praised bowler Josh Hazelwood for his breakthrough performance in the nail-biting thriller.

"Ideally I would have loved to push Hazlewood for a third over in the powerplay. He is a world-class bowler. He has accuracy and on a wicket providing variation, it can be tough. We understand that at different points guys need to rest and it gives others opportunities," said Finch.

Chasing 119, Australia started off at a low pace with skipper Aaron Finch being sent back by Anrich Nortje without scoring a single run. Following Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh also lost their wickets and by the end of the 7.5 overs, Australia was 38/3.

Steve Smith played an innings of 35 runs in 34 balls and kept the hopes for his side alive. But at the end of the 15.2 overs, Smith and Glenn Maxwell were also sent back, leaving the team's total to 81/5. It was Stoinis, who in partnership with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, ended the match with a boundary and took Australia home.

Earlier in the match, South Africa lost early wickets, with Australia's Josh Hazelwood and Adma Zampa scalping two wickets each.

Australia will now be facing Sri Lanka for their next ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash on October 28 in Dubai, while South Africa will be going against West Indies on October 26. (ANI)

