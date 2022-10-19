Hobart [Australia], October 19 (ANI): A fantastic spell from star all-rounder Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe restrict West Indies to 153/7 in their Group B, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup in Hobart on Wednesday.

West Indies had got a solid start with the bat and were at 77/1 at one point. But Raza's (3/19) had them struggling at 101/6 within a span of four overs. For Windies, Johnson Charles top scored with 45 runs off 36 balls.

Batting first, West Indies was off to a shaky start as they lost opener Kyle Mayers for 13 off 12 balls. The batter top-edged a delivery by pacer Blessing Muzarbani and it went straight into the hands of captain Regis Chakabva.

The next batter was Evin Lewis and he joined Johnson Charles. At the end of powerplay in six overs, WI was at 49/1, with Lewis (8*) and Charles (18*) at the crease.

West Indies crossed the 50-run mark in 6.1 overs.

A major highlight of the innings came in 9th over when both batters smashed Ryan Burl for sixteen runs, including two fours and a six.

The partnership was looking strong but Zimbabwe's star all rounder Sikandar Raza intervened to remove a dangerous Lewis for 15 off 18 balls. WI was 77/2 after this 49-run stand ended.

At the end of ten overs, WI was at 78/2, with skipper Nicholas Pooran (1*) joining Charles (39*).

West Indies received two quick jolts in 13th over bowled by Sean Williams, with the bowler dismissing Pooran for 7 off 8 balls and running out a well-set Charles for 45 off 36 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes.

The two-time champs were reduced to 97/4 and had lost their last three wickets within a space of 20 runs.

Raza's brilliance with ball continued to swing match in Zimbabwe's favour as he dismissed Shamarh Brooks (0) and Jason Holder (4) in the 14th over. A collapse of epic proportions took place as WI lost five of their wickets for just 24 runs.

Responsibility fell on duo of Akeal Hossain and Rovman Powell to rebuild the innings.

At the end of 15 overs, WI was 106/6, with Hossain at 3* and Powell at 7*.

Hossain and Muzarbani were able to build a 49-run stand, which was broken in the final over after Muzarbani removed Powell for 28 off 21 balls.

West Indies finished their innings at 153/7 in 20 overs, with Hossain (23*), Odean Smith (1*)

Raza was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, taking 3/19. Muzarbani got two while Williams also took one wicket.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 153/7 (Johnson Charles 45, Rovman Powell 28, Sikandar Raza 3/19). (ANI)

