Sharjah, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group A match between Ireland and Namibia here on Friday.

Ireland Innings:

Paul Stirling c Loftie-Eaton b Scholtz 38

Kevin O'Brien c van Lingen b Frylinck 25

Andy Balbirnie lbw b Frylinck 21

Gareth Delany b Wiese 9

Curtis Campher b Frylinck 4

Harry Tector c Green b Wiese 8

Neil Rock b Smit 5

Mark Adair run out 5

Simi Singh not out 5

Craig Young not out 1

Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 125

Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-67, 3-94, 4-101, 5-104, 6-110, 7-116, 8-121

Bowling: Ruben Trumpelmann 3-0-18-0, David Wiese

4-0-22-2, JJ Smit 4-0-27-1, Bernard Scholtz 3-0-25-1, Jan Frylinck 4-0-21-3, Pikky Ya France 2-0-11-0. MORE

