Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Michael Vaughan Predicts Virat Kohli's Side To Win Against Arch-Rivals in Dubai.

Mohammad Naim c & b Fernando 62

Liton Das c Shanaka b Kumara 16

Also Read | How to Watch India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 16?.

Shakib Al Hasan b Karunaratne 10

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 57

Afif Hossain run out 7

Mahmudullah

not out 10

Extras: (B-2 LB-3 NB-3 W-1) 9

Total: (For 4 wickets from 20 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1/40 2/56 3/129 4/150

Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 3-0-12-1, Binura Fernando 3-0-27-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-41-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-29-1, Charith Asalanka 1-0-14-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-29-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-14-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)