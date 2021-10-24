Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh here on Sunday.
Bangladesh Innings:
Mohammad Naim c & b Fernando 62
Liton Das c Shanaka b Kumara 16
Shakib Al Hasan b Karunaratne 10
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 57
Afif Hossain run out 7
Mahmudullah
not out 10
Extras: (B-2 LB-3 NB-3 W-1) 9
Total: (For 4 wickets from 20 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1/40 2/56 3/129 4/150
Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 3-0-12-1, Binura Fernando 3-0-27-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-41-0, Lahiru Kumara 4-0-29-1, Charith Asalanka 1-0-14-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 3-0-29-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-14-0. More
