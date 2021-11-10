Dubai [UAE], November 10 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Wednesday said that he was never worried about the form of opening batter David Warner and it is great to see him firing.

Australia and Pakistan will be locking horns against each other in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Yeah, I was never worried one bit about Dave's form. He's one of the all-time great batsmen of our era. I think you can look at it as though he had a really lean IPL and then the start of this tournament, but the two halves of the IPL were a long way apart, so if you miss out a couple of times at the end of the first part, which was in India, and then the first couple of games in Dubai, it looks as though a run of form is a pattern there," said Finch during a pre-match virtual press conference.

"I certainly wasn't worried. He's all class; he's trained hard; he's mentally fresh; he's ready to go. It's great to see the best of him fit and firing. As we all know, it's a great sight when he's up and about and scoring runs for Australia," he added.

Warner had a lean run with the bat for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and he was even dropped from the playing XI.

However, the left-handed batter has managed to look good in the ongoing competition and he was seen at his best during the game against West Indies where he guided his team home.

Talking about the game against Pakistan, Finch said: "Oh, I don't think it makes too much difference to be honest. In a tournament with the format thing, straight to semifinals and a final, you know that you're on the tightrope from day one, and that first game against South Africa could have gone either way. We got over the line there in a really close one. We've played some really good cricket towards the back end after that England game."

"I don't think it makes too much difference, to be honest. Pakistan have been excellent, particularly like at the start of this tournament, to build their bank, so to speak. Yeah, not too much," he added. (ANI)

