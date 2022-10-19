Hobart [Australia], October 19 (ANI): West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in a must-win Group B, round one match against Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Hobart on Wednesday.

This match is must win for the two-time champ Windies, who are coming into the match after a shock 42 run loss to Scotland. On the other hand, the morale of Zimbabwe is high after a 31 run win over Ireland in which their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza played a key role.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said at the toss, "We are going to have a bat first. It is a must-win game for us, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them, hopefully defend the total. You have to put (out) the bad performances fast, that first game is in the thrash, it is a new day and a new opportunity for us. We spoke about responsibility and the batters need to step up. One forced change - Brandon King is out, Johnson Charles is in."

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva also said at the toss, "It is looking like a good wicket. The first game went a different way than the other games. It is a good wicket and we do not mind bowling first. Craig (Ervine) unfortunately is not feeling too well."

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w/c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani. (ANI)

