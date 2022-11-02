Adelaide [Australia], November 2 (ANI): Netherland pacers dominated with the ball to restrict Zimbabwe to 117 at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Sikandar Raza's late flourish helped Zimbabwe put up a respectable total as no batter could counter the Dutch bowlers.

Also Read | Is India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got to a horrendous start losing Wesley Madhevere to pacer Paul van Meekeren in the second over. Madhevere played all over the line of the ball and saw his stumps rattled. He was dismissed for 1(5).

Brandon Glover ended captain Craig Ervine's uncomfortable stay at the crease in the fourth over reducing Zimbabwe to 14/2 at the end of the fourth over. Ervine looked scratchy from the moment he stepped onto the wicket and was dismissed for 3(12).

Also Read | Adelaide Weather Updates Live, IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: Clear Weather at Adelaide Oval Ahead of India vs Bangladesh Clash.

Regis Chakabva became Glover's second victim on the last ball of the powerplay, ending his struggle as the batter found it difficult to get going. The batter scored 5(16) before being sent back to the pavilion.

Zimbabwe ended their powerplay at 20/3 with the team struggling to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams then steadied the inning and took the team past the halfway mark with Raza looking in sublime touch. The batter smashed Glover for a six and a boundary in the ninth over.

Meekeren returned in the 12th over to get rid of a Williams, who was looking good for the Zimbabwe team. The batter was looking to score quick runs but perished, scoring 28(23).

Milton Shumba walked to the crease but was dismissed shortly in the 13th over by Logan van Beek.

Raza continued his aggressive play and smashed another six and a boundary off Glover in the 14th over. However, the batter played one shot too many as he was dismissed by Bas de Leede in the 15th over to draw curtains to an entertaining inning of 40(24) that comprised three sixes and three boundaries.

Ryan Burl was dismissed by Meekeren in the 16th over as the bowler claimed his third scalp.

Leede dismissed Luke Jongwe in the next over to add another wicket to his tally.

Fred Klassen got rid of Richard Ngarava in the 18th over as Zimbabwe kept losing wickets, unable to add significant runs to their total.

Logan van Beek dismissed Blessing Muzarabani in the final over to bundle out Zimbabwe for 117 runs, with the Zimbabwe team unable to play its full quota of overs.

Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with three wickets from his four overs.

Brief Score: Zimbabwe 117 (Sikandar Raza 40, Sean Williams 28; Paul van Meekeren 3/29) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)