Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC T20 Word Cup match between England and West Indies here on Saturday.
West Indies:
Lendl Simmons c Livingstone b Moeen 3
Evin Lewis c Moeen b Chris Woakes 6
Chris Gayle c Malan b Tymal Mills 13
Shimron Hetmyer c Morgan b Moeen 9
Dwayne Bravo c Bairstow b Chris Jordan 5
Nicholas Pooran c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills 1
Kieron Pollard c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 6
Andre Russell b Adil Rashid 0
Akeal Hosein not out 6
Obed McCoyc Roy b Adil Rashid 0
Ravi Rampaul b Adil Rashid 3
Extras: (w-3) 3
Total: 55 all out in 14.2 overs
Fall of wickets: 8-1, 9-2, 27-3, 31-4, 37-5, 42-6, 44-7, 49-8, 49-9
Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-1-17-2, Chris Woakes 2-0-12-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-17-2, Chris Jordan 2-0-7-1, Adil Rashid 2.2-0-2-4.
