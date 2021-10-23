Sharjah, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC T20 Word Cup match between England and West Indies here on Saturday.

West Indies:

Lendl Simmons c Livingstone b Moeen 3

Evin Lewis c Moeen b Chris Woakes 6

Chris Gayle c Malan b Tymal Mills 13

Shimron Hetmyer c Morgan b Moeen 9

Dwayne Bravo c Bairstow b Chris Jordan 5

Nicholas Pooran c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills 1

Kieron Pollard c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 6

Andre Russell b Adil Rashid 0

Akeal Hosein not out 6

Obed McCoyc Roy b Adil Rashid 0

Ravi Rampaul b Adil Rashid 3

Extras: (w-3) 3

Total: 55 all out in 14.2 overs

Fall of wickets: 8-1, 9-2, 27-3, 31-4, 37-5, 42-6, 44-7, 49-8, 49-9

Bowling: Moeen Ali 4-1-17-2, Chris Woakes 2-0-12-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-17-2, Chris Jordan 2-0-7-1, Adil Rashid 2.2-0-2-4.

