Al Amerat, Oct 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Oman and Scotland here on Thursday.

Oman Innings:

Aqib Ilyas c Munsey b Leask 37

Jatinder Singh run out (Watt/Cross) 0

Kashyap Prajapati c Munsey b Sharif 3

Mohammad Nadeem c Berrington b Watt 25

Zeeshan Maqsood c MacLeod b Davey 34

Sandeep Goud c Greaves b Sharif 5

Naseem Khushi c MacLeod b Leask 2

Suraj Kumar c Wheal b Davey 4

Fayyaz Butt c Greaves b Davey 7

Bilal Khan run out (MacLeod/Davey) 1

Khawar Ali not out 0

Extras: (LB-3, NB-1) 4

Total:(All out in 20 overs) 122

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-13, 3-51, 4-79, 5-93, 6-96, 7-105, 8-117, 9-118, 10-122

Bowling: Brad Wheal 3-0-24-0, Josh Davey 4-0-25-3, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-25-2, Mark Watt 4-0-23-1, Chris Greaves

2-0-9-0, Michael Leask 3-0-13-2. MORE

