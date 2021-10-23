Abu Dhabi, Oct 23 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa here on Saturday.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma b Maxwell 12

Quinton de Kock b Hazlewood 7

Rassie van der Dussen c Wade b Hazlewood 2

Aiden Markram c Maxwell b Starc 40

Heinrich Klaasen c Steven Smith b Cummins 13

David Miller lbw b Zampa 16

Dwaine Pretorius c Wade b Zampa 1

Keshav Maharaj run out (Maxwell/Wade) 0

Kagiso Rabada not out 19

Anrich Nortje c Finch b Starc 2

Tabraiz Shamsi not out 0

Extras: (B-2, LB-3, W-1) 6

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 Overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-16, 3-23, 4-46, 5-80, 6-82, 7-83 , 8-98 , 9-115.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-32-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-24-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-1-19-2, Pat Cummins 4-0-17-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-21-2. More PTI

