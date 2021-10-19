Al Amerat, Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Group B match between Bangladesh and Oman here on Tuesday.
Bangladesh:
Naimc Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 64
Liton Das lbw b Bilal Khan 6
Mahedi Hasan c and b Fayyaz Butt 0
Shakib Al Hasan run out (Aqib Ilyas) 42
Nurul Hasan c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 3
Afif Hossain c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 1
Mahmudullah b Bilal Khan 17
Mushfiqur Rahim c Naseem Khushi b Fayyaz Butt 6
Saifuddin c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 0
Taskin Ahmed not out 1
Mustafizur c Zeeshan Maqsood b Bilal Khan 2
Extras:(B-2,LB-5,W-4) 11
Total:(For 10 wickets in 20 Overs) 153
Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-21, 3-101, 4-112, 5-120, 6-122, 7-138, 8-138, 9-151, 10-153.
Bowling: Bilal Khan 4-0-18-3, Kaleemullah 4-0-30-2, Fayyaz Butt 4-0-30-3, Mohammad Nadeem 4-0-35-0, Aqib Ilyas 2-0-16-0, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-0-17-1. More PTI
