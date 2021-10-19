Al Amerat, Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Group B match between Bangladesh and Oman here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh:

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Naimc Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 64

Liton Das lbw b Bilal Khan 6

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2021: Richie Berrington, Bowlers Shine as Scotland Defeat PNG in Group B, Round 1.

Mahedi Hasan c and b Fayyaz Butt 0

Shakib Al Hasan run out (Aqib Ilyas) 42

Nurul Hasan c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 3

Afif Hossain c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 1

Mahmudullah b Bilal Khan 17

Mushfiqur Rahim c Naseem Khushi b Fayyaz Butt 6

Saifuddin c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 0

Taskin Ahmed not out 1

Mustafizur c Zeeshan Maqsood b Bilal Khan 2

Extras:(B-2,LB-5,W-4) 11

Total:(For 10 wickets in 20 Overs) 153

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-21, 3-101, 4-112, 5-120, 6-122, 7-138, 8-138, 9-151, 10-153.

Bowling: Bilal Khan 4-0-18-3, Kaleemullah 4-0-30-2, Fayyaz Butt 4-0-30-3, Mohammad Nadeem 4-0-35-0, Aqib Ilyas 2-0-16-0, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-0-17-1. More PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)