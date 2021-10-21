Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea here on Thursday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Mohammad Naim c Bau b Morea 0

Liton Das c Bau b Vala 29

Shakib Al Hasan c Amini b Vala 46

Mushfiqur Rahim c Hiri b Atai 5

Mahmudullah c Soper b Ravu 50

Afif Hossain c Ravu b Morea 21

Nurul Hasan c Bau b Ravu 0

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 19

Mahedi Hasan not out 2

Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-72, 4-101, 5-144, 6-153, 7-161

Bowling: Kabua Morea 4-0-26-2, Damien Ravu 4-0-40-2, Chad Soper 4-0-53-0, Sese Bau

2-0-20-0, Assad Vala 3-0-26-2, Charles Amini 2-0-9-0, Simon Atai 1-0-6-1. MORE

