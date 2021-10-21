Al Amerat (Oman), Oct 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup first round Group B match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea here on Thursday.
Bangladesh Innings:
Mohammad Naim c Bau b Morea 0
Liton Das c Bau b Vala 29
Shakib Al Hasan c Amini b Vala 46
Mushfiqur Rahim c Hiri b Atai 5
Mahmudullah c Soper b Ravu 50
Afif Hossain c Ravu b Morea 21
Nurul Hasan c Bau b Ravu 0
Mohammad Saifuddin not out 19
Mahedi Hasan not out 2
Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 9
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 181
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-50, 3-72, 4-101, 5-144, 6-153, 7-161
Bowling: Kabua Morea 4-0-26-2, Damien Ravu 4-0-40-2, Chad Soper 4-0-53-0, Sese Bau
2-0-20-0, Assad Vala 3-0-26-2, Charles Amini 2-0-9-0, Simon Atai 1-0-6-1. MORE
