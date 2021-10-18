Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Ireland and Netherlands here on Monday.
Netherlands Innings:
Max ODowd
c Harry Tector b Mark Adair
51
Ben Cooper
run out (Simi Singh/Stirling)
0
Bas de Leede
b Joshua Little
7
Ackermann
c Neil Rock b Curtis Campher
11
ten Doeschate
lbw b Curtis Campher
0
Scott Edwards
lbw b Curtis Campher
0
van der Merwe
b Curtis Campher
0
Seelaar
c Balbirnie b Mark Adair
21
van Beek
run out (Joshua Little/Neil Rock)
11
Fred Klaassen
not out
0
Brandon Glover
c Curtis Campher b Mark Adair
0
Extras: (LB-2, W-3)
5
Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)
106
Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 22-2, 51-3, 51-4, 51-5, 51-6, 88-7, 105-8, 106-9, 106-10.
Bowler: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Joshua Little 4-0-14-1, Mark Adair 4-0-9-3, Simi Singh 4-0-27-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-26-4, Benjamin White 3-0-27-0.
Ireland Innings:
Paul Stirling
not out
30
Kevin O Brien
c van Beek b Brandon Glover
9
Andrew Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Fred Klaassen
8
Gareth Delany
b Seelaar
44
Curtis Campher
not out
7
Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4)
9
Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs)
107
Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 36-2, 95-3
Bowler: Fred Klaassen 3-0-18-1, Roelof van der Merwe 4-0-35-0, Logan van Beek 3-0-14-0, Brandon Glover 3-0-21-1, Pieter Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1. PTI
