Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first round Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Ireland and Netherlands here on Monday.

Netherlands Innings:

Max ODowd

c Harry Tector b Mark Adair

51

Ben Cooper

run out (Simi Singh/Stirling)

0

Bas de Leede

b Joshua Little

7

Ackermann

c Neil Rock b Curtis Campher

11

ten Doeschate

lbw b Curtis Campher

0

Scott Edwards

lbw b Curtis Campher

0

van der Merwe

b Curtis Campher

0

Seelaar

c Balbirnie b Mark Adair

21

van Beek

run out (Joshua Little/Neil Rock)

11

Fred Klaassen

not out

0

Brandon Glover

c Curtis Campher b Mark Adair

0

Extras: (LB-2, W-3)

5

Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)

106

Fall of Wickets: 1-1, 22-2, 51-3, 51-4, 51-5, 51-6, 88-7, 105-8, 106-9, 106-10.

Bowler: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Joshua Little 4-0-14-1, Mark Adair 4-0-9-3, Simi Singh 4-0-27-0, Curtis Campher 4-0-26-4, Benjamin White 3-0-27-0.

Ireland Innings:

Paul Stirling

not out

30

Kevin O Brien

c van Beek b Brandon Glover

9

Andrew Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Fred Klaassen

8

Gareth Delany

b Seelaar

44

Curtis Campher

not out

7

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-4)

9

Total: (3 wkts, 15.1 Overs)

107

Fall of Wickets: 27-1, 36-2, 95-3

Bowler: Fred Klaassen 3-0-18-1, Roelof van der Merwe 4-0-35-0, Logan van Beek 3-0-14-0, Brandon Glover 3-0-21-1, Pieter Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1. PTI

