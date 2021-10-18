Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Group A match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, here on Monday.

Namibia:

Stephan Baard c de Silva b Theekshana 7

Zane Green

c Shanaka b Theekshana 8

Craig Williams

lbw b de Silva 29

Gerhard Erasmus

c de Silva b Kumara

20

David Wiese

lbw b Karunaratne 6

JJ Smit not out 12

Jan Frylinck b Theekshana 2

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

lbw b de Silva

3

Ruben Trumpelmann c Shanaka b Theekshana 1

Pikky Ya France b Kumara 1

Bernard Scholtz run out 0

Extras (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4)

7

Total (all out in 19.3 overs)

96

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-29, 3-68, 4-73, 5-79, 6-84, 7-90, 8-93, 9-96

Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-17-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-19-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-3, Lahiru Kumara 3.3-0-9-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva

4-0-24-2. More PTI

