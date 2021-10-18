Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Group A match between Sri Lanka and Namibia, here on Monday.
Namibia:
Stephan Baard c de Silva b Theekshana 7
Zane Green
c Shanaka b Theekshana 8
Craig Williams
lbw b de Silva 29
Gerhard Erasmus
c de Silva b Kumara
20
David Wiese
lbw b Karunaratne 6
JJ Smit not out 12
Jan Frylinck b Theekshana 2
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
lbw b de Silva
3
Ruben Trumpelmann c Shanaka b Theekshana 1
Pikky Ya France b Kumara 1
Bernard Scholtz run out 0
Extras (LB-2, NB-1, WD-4)
7
Total (all out in 19.3 overs)
96
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-29, 3-68, 4-73, 5-79, 6-84, 7-90, 8-93, 9-96
Bowling: Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-17-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-19-1, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-25-3, Lahiru Kumara 3.3-0-9-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
4-0-24-2. More PTI
