Taipei [Taiwan], July 19 (ANI): India's mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto sailed into the second round of the Taipei Open 2022 on Tuesday.

The Indian duo were tough in their 21-15, 21-8 victory over the world No. 95 Israeli duo of Misha Zilberman and Svetlana Zilberman.

Also Read | India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022.

The other two Indian players contesting on the day lost their matches in the qualifying round.

In the men's singles, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian battled hard but failed to win against Liao Jhuo Fu of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-23, 21-17 in a match that lasted for one hour and two minutes.

Also Read | Greg Chappell Wants David Warner's Leadership Role Ban To Be Lifted Without Further Delay.

In the women's singles, Keyura Mopati lost to Indonesia's Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi 21-13, 21-14 in 33 minutes.

Star shuttler of India Saina Nehwal, seeded fourth in the women's singles, pulled out from the tournament at the eleventh hour. Meanwhile, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also not competing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)