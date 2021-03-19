By Aakash Kumar

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): India motorcycle racer CS Santosh met with a brutal crash in Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January. Two months down the line, Santosh is looking to take "baby steps" back to where he belongs -- racing circuit.

The rider was reported to be in an induced coma after the crash and has been in the recovery phase since. "I am still in the recovery phase as it was a very unexpected and weird type of injury. These things take time to heal and it has been a lot to handle physically and mentally," Santosh said while speaking to ANI.

"When you go through something like that, it is very tough to recover. But it is important to not lose hope and keep a positive mindset and move forward.

"I am taking baby steps in recovery and not rushing into things. We will see how things go and hopefully I can be back to do what I love doing. I want to take my own time in recovery," he added.

The Bengaluru-based rider had become the first Indian in 2015 to complete the Dakar Rally.

Santosh said Dakar Rally is a "dream competition" for all motorsport athletes across the globe and it has been a proud moment for him to represent India there.

"I would miss the thrill and the whole challenge of the Dakar Rally. It is a dream competition for all motorsport athletes across the globe and it has been a proud moment for me to represent the country at this level."

Talking about the second edition of Red Bull Ace of Dirt 2021 which started at the Big Rock Dirtpark in Bengaluru on Thursday, the 37-year-old said he was looking forward to it as the competition promised to be "even better than the inaugural one" held in 2019. The winner of the competition will get to train with Santosh.

"I am delighted that Red Bull is hosting tournaments like Red Bull Ace of Dirt which give wings to aspiring motocross racers across the country and thereby increasing interest of the sport amongst youngsters," said the rider. (ANI)

