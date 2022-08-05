The Hague [Netherlands], August 5 (ANI): Following his side's narrow 16-run win against Netherlands in the first T20I, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said that taking wickets in powerplay was crucial.

Solid knocks from Martin Guptill and Martin Guptill and a destructive spell by medium-pacer Blair Tickner helped New Zealand pull off a 16-run win over a fighting Netherlands unit in the first T20I of two-match series here at Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on Thursday.

"Probably slightly a slow wicket, did well to scratch to 150. The quickfire runs changed the momentum for us. Taking wickets in the powerplay was key. When you get wickets up top slows them down a bit," said Santner in a post-match presentation.

The visitors were able to scrape to 148 runs with only major runs contribution coming from opener Martin Guptill who scored 45 runs in 36 balls and all-rounder James Neesham who put up 32 runs in 17 balls.

Logan van Beek (2/35) and Shariz Ahmed (2/15) pulled out some brilliant bowling spells for their side.

In the chase of 149, the Netherlands lost their dominant position in the match and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Knocks from Bas de Leede (66) and captain Scott Edwards (20) tried to take the hosts across the finishing line but they fell sixteen runs short.

Blair Tickner scalped four major wickets for the team, taking the first three wickets of Netherlands in the powerplay and later also took the much-needed wicket of Leede in the last over of the game. (ANI)

