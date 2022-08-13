New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Following her gold medal win at Commonwealth Games 2022, Para Table Tennis star and Tokyo Paralympics medalist Bhavina Patel said that interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi motivates them to do better.

India's para table tennis player Bhavina won the gold medal after defeating Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the women's singles - Classes 4-5 here at The NEC Hall 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Patel dominated Ikpeoyi in straight sets by 3-0 ( 12-10, 11-2, 11-9).

PM Modi felicitated the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. The felicitation was attended by both athletes and their coaches. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik were among those present.

"Winning this medal was very important for me because I did not have a single Commonwealth Games medal. It is a big deal to win a medal in this multi-sports event after the Paralympics....I feel very good," Bhavina Patel told ANI.

"I am currently practising for the Paris Olympics. Looking at the tournaments, I am focusing on my training as I have to try my best in each one. It feels good that our country's leader talks to us before and after our tournament. Talking with PM gives us the motivation to do better. We get to learn something new every time by meeting PM," he added.

The Prime Minister congratulated the players and coaches for their stupendous performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, where India bagged 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals in various disciplines. The Prime Minister welcomed the athletes and coaches and expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of India's athletes at CWG 2022. (ANI)

