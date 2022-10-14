Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Fancied Tamil Nadu crushed Sikkim by nine wickets in their Group E Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here on Friday.

Batting first, Sikkim were all out for 79, and in response, Bengal completed the formalities with more than 10 overs to spare at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B.

TN's decision to field first after winning the toss worked well as they got wickets at regular intervals.

Left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, finishing with excellent figures of 3/7 in his full quota of four overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Sanjay Yadav and Manimaran Siddharth.

Only three Sikkim batters -- opener Pankaj Kumar Rawat (22), Ankur Malik (17) and Anwesh Sharma (11) -- managed to reach double figures in a forgettable outing.

Opener Narayan Jagadeesan top-scored for Tamil Nadu with a brisk 35-ball 58 as TN won the game with as many as 62 deliveries remaining.

Brief scores:

Sikkim 79 all out in 20 overs (Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 3/7) lost to Tamil Nadu 80 for one in 9.4 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 58 not out) by nine wickets.

Odisha 86 all out in 18.1 overs (Abhishek Raut 25; Writtick Chatterjee 3/2, Ranjot Khaira 2/4) lost to Bengal 87/2 in 14.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 37 not out, Abishek Porel 20 not out) by eight wickets.

Jharkhand 106/9 in 20 overs (Aayush Bhardwaj 30; Gurinder Singh 4/20, Sandeep Sharma 3/16) lost to Chandigarh 107/1 in 17.3 overs (Manan Vohra 72 not out) by nine wickets.

