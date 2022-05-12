Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 12 (ANI): Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Mizoram registered victories in their respective pool matches on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the opening match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged past Hockey Arunachal 1-0 in a closely fought Pool F match. The only goal of the match was scored by Anusuya in the 28th minute.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab were awarded three points after their opponents Hockey Himachal forfeited the match.

In the third match of the day, Mizoram registered a comprehensive 7-0 win over Hockey Bihar in Pool H. Lal Tlanchhungi (20', 20', 27') bagged a hat-trick, while F.Lalbiaksiami (10', 46') netted twice for Mizoram. Mang Lawmsang (5') and Captain Lalrinpuii (56') also chipped in with a goal each for the winning team.

The last match of the day between Hockey Karnataka and Telangana Hockey in Pool H will be played later in the day. (ANI)

