Sports News | Tamil Nadu:Over 150 Cyclists Participate in Asmita Khelo India Cycling League in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Asmita Khelo India Cycling League, a women's road cycling event organised by the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association under the Khelo India initiative, was held successfully in Chennai on Sunday with the participation of more than 150 women cyclists.

The event, aimed at promoting women's empowerment, fitness and sporting excellence, was conducted along the Island Grounds Loop. The race commenced from Swamy Sivananda Salai near the MLA Hostel (TV Tower).

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M Sudhakar, President of the Tamil Nadu Cycling Association, and D Palani, General Secretary of the Chennai District Cycling Association, were among the dignitaries present.

Organisers said the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 150 women cyclists, highlighting the growing interest in cycling and sports among women. The league was conducted as part of the Asmita Khelo India programme, which seeks to encourage women's participation in sports and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

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The event concluded by giving prizes, with participants and officials emphasising the importance of sports in empowering women and inspiring future generations of athletes.

Last Sunday, Delhi witnessed a sea of people converging at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the National Capital celebrated World Bicycle Day with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the nationwide special edition along with famous actor Vikrant Massey, World Championships silver medal-winning boxer Nupur Sheoran and famous Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

More than 15,000 fitness enthusiasts rode a bicycle in New Delhi, and over 4 lakh people participated in the single-day cycling drive at thousands of locations across the length and breadth of India, from Kargil and Leh to Kanyakumari and Alleppey, and from Tripura to Vadodara.

Started by Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the cycling initiative has touched more than 30 lakh lives and thousands of locations in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)