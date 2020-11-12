Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 12 (ANI): Former skipper Shakib Al Hasan will play for Gemcon Khulna while wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim will feature for Beximco Dhaka in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday.

Also, Gazi Group Chattogram and Fortune Barisal have selected Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal, respectively. All four players are in Grade A, which will fetch them BDT 15 lakh (USD 17,700 approx) each.

Gemcon Khulna have also picked batsman Anamul Haque, Ariful Haque, and Imrul Kayes, and pace bowler Shafiul Islam and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam.

Minister Rajshahi selected all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin from Grade B as their first pick and didn't pick any cricketer from Grade A.

Players in category B will be paid BDT 1 million (USD 11,800 approx), category C will get BDT 600,000 (USD 7,100 approx) and category D to get BDT 400,000 (USD 4,720 approx).

Complete list of the players draft:

Beximco Dhaka: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim, Nayeem Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muktar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Hider, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi

Gemcon Khulna: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Al Amin Hossain, Anamul Haque, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain, Jahurul Islam

Minister Rajshahi: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Rony Talukdar, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Sunzamul Islam

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Shariful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan

Fortune Barisal: Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Irfan Sukkur, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Abu Sayem, Sohrawordi Shuvo

Last month, the BCB National Selection Panel declared that players selected in the draft list for the upcoming T20 tournament in November-December will have to undergo a mandatory fitness test before being considered eligible for the competition.

"The test has been planned to particularly assess the fitness levels of cricketers outside the National Team, High-Performance Team and Under 19 setups," the BCB had said. (ANI)

