Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 11 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will return to the Indian fold once the all-rounder is fit to take the field. He also pointed that the team is looking at match-winners going into the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Jadeja has started training last week after undergoing successful thumb surgery and Kohli feels the all-rounder's inclusion will make the Indian outfit more balanced.

"I feel the squad right now what we have barring Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) who will come back whenever he is fit is the squad that I feel is the most balanced in front of the all options readily available for us to take on the field," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I.

The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one.

The Indian skipper also highlighted how the hosts are looking for players who have the "X-factor" and are more suited to the T20 style of batting.

"We have played with a certain kind of pattern in the past. We didn't probably have a big tournament to work towards. If you look at the squad we have to try and made an addition like guys who can be X-factor with the bat," said Kohli.

"Do things which is the need of the hour in the T20Is. These guys have done in the IPL on a regular basis. We have tried to cover all those bases. Now it will be interesting to see how they go about these games. These are the only games we have as a team before the World Cup. And it will interesting to see how these guys fair out in the middle," he added.

India and England will be locking horns in a five-match T20I series beginning Friday. (ANI)

