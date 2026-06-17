Sports News | Team India Ties with SA for Most 400+ Run Totals in ODIs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Team India registered the 400-run mark in ODIs for the eighth time, the joint-highest with the Proteas.

India achieved this record against Afghanistan in the second ODI, scoring a mammoth 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

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After India and South Africa, England has scored seven 400+plus totals, with Australia in third place with three such totals.

India's highest ODI score is 418/5 against the West Indies in 2011.

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Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to field first. But centuries from skipper Gill (154 in 110 balls, with 22 fours and two sixes) and Ishan (125 in 79 balls, with 14 fours and seven sixes) helped India reach 402 all out in 49.5 overs.

Nangeyaliya Kharoti (4/76) and Rashid Khan (3/48) were the top wicket-takers for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan need to chase 403 to level the series.

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav. (ANI)

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