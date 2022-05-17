Kingston [Jamaica], May 17 (ANI): Jamaica Cricket Association president Wilfred Billy Heaven said that receiving 100 cricket kits from India is a 'proud moment' for him as it will also strenghten the bond between the two countries, adding that Team India's matches in any Caribbean country has been a big source of income for the West Indies Cricket Board.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to the Caribbean nation of Jamaica, presented a symbolic gift of cricket kits to Jamaica Cricket Association, as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two nations.

"This is a proud moment, for me personally and for the cricket fraternity in Jamaica. As Jamaica Cricket Association, we are indeed happy that this gift is coming from India, it's mega cricket in the world. We will be getting 100 kits and that's a lot. It has been planned that half of them will be given to the high schools," Heaven told ANI.

"Students over here are interested in playing but it's quite expensive. After this, you may see a lot of young cricketers coming from Jamaica. They will be playing in IPL, as currently 17 Caribbean players are playing IPL, out of which four are from Jamaica. This will strengthen the bond between India and Jamaica," he added.

IPL has featured some big names of Jamaica like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. In the current edition of the tournament, Russell is a part of Kolkata Knight Riders while Gayle opted out of the tournament.

Heaven also said that Team India's matches in any Caribbean country also generates the maximum income for the West Indies Cricket Board.

"Whenever India play any match in Caribbean, a lot of people see those matches between India and West Indies. We make the most money whenever Team India come here to play and it's our biggest income stream at Cricket West Indies," said Heaven.

The Jamaican cricket president further said that a cricket development program has been established to nurture the young cricketers.

"We have established a cricket development program at the youth level. We have a lot of young players coming through. In the years to come, many pacers and batters coming up from Jamaica," he said. (ANI)

