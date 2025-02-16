Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Tejas Dhingra of Beeya's Riding Facility successfully defended his National Championship title at the National Equestrian Championship (Show Jumping) 2024-25, held at Modi Equestrian Academy, Meerut, on Sunday.

Dhingra, the reigning champion, secured his victory with 16 points in the Championship Tour, finishing ahead of joint runners-up Amar Sarin of Tarc Equestrian Centre and Ashray Butta of EGC Stables, who shared the second-place honours.

Meanwhile, it was a moment of double delight for Yashaan Zubin Khambatta of Tarc Equestrian Centre, who reigned victorious in both the Novice and Medium Tours. Sehaj Singh Virk, Avik Bhatia, Ashray Butta, Geethika Tikkishetty and Abhishek Chopra shared second place in the Medium Tour, while Narayan Singh joined Yashaan on the podium for the Novice Tour, securing the runner-up position after Yashaan impressively claimed both the top two spots.

The Preliminary Tour Individual Final on Saturday saw Modi Equestrian Stables' Avik Bhatia clinch the gold medal with a composed and technically sound performance and a time of 31.02. Major Ritika Dahiya of Team ASC delivered an impressive round to secure second place, while Dushyant Nagar rounded out the podium in third.

A standout moment was 13-year-old Sravya Vohra's performance as the youngest rider in the championship, finishing in fifth place. Her exceptional composure and flawless performance throughout the rounds earned her a Special Appreciation Prize from the Modi Equestrian Academy and the Equestrian Federation of India.

Meanwhile, in the Young Horse Championship, Modi Equestrian Stables rider Gaurav Lonkar triumphed on Aziza, scoring 8.0 points. Abhishek Chopra took second place with his horse Chicago, while Gurvinder, riding Viduthi, secured third place for Team RVC Centre & College. (ANI)

