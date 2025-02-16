Meerut, Feb 16 (PTI) Tejas Dhingra of Beeya's Riding Facility retained the title at the National Equestrian Championship (show jumping) with a fine performance at the Modi Equestrian Academy here on Sunday.

Defending champion Dhingra secured his victory with 16 points in the Championship Tour, finishing ahead of Amar Sarin of Tarc Equestrian Centre and Ashray Butta of EGC Stables, who ended as joint runners-up.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Meanwhile, it was double delight for Yashaan Zubin Khambatta of Tarc Equestrian Centre as he emerged victorious in both the novice and medium tours.

Sehaj Singh Virk and Abhishek Chopra shared second place in the medium Tour, while Narayan Singh joined Yashaan on the podium for the novice Tour, securing the runner-up position.

Also Read | India's Performance in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Past Record of Men in Blue in Mega Event Ahead of CT 2025.

A standout performance came from 13-year-old Sravya Vohra, the youngest rider in the championship, as she finished in the fifth place. Her exceptional composure and flawless performance throughout the rounds earned her a special appreciation prize from the Modi Equestrian Academy and the Equestrian Federation of India.

In the young horse championship, Modi Equestrian Stables rider Gaurav Lonkar triumphed on Aziza, scoring 8.0 points. Abhishek Chopra took the second place with his horse Chicago, while Gurvinder, riding Viduthi, secured third place for Team RVC Centre & College.

The preliminary tour Individual final on Saturday saw Modi Equestrian Stables' Avik Bhatia clinch the gold medal with a technically sound performance and a time of 31.02s. Major Ritika Dahiya of Team ASC secured the second place, while Dushyant Nagar was third.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)