Sports News | Tejas Shirse Rewrites National Record in 110m Hurdles with Stunning 13.27s Run, Qualifies for CWG 2026

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian athlete Tejas Shirse has rewritten the national record in the 110m hurdles, clocking an outstanding 13.27 seconds at the Indian Athletics Series 9. Tejas, representing the Reliance Foundation, surpassed the previous mark of 13.41 seconds, that he had clocked in 2024. After overcoming injury, Tejas staged a remarkable comeback by winning gold at the Federation Cup 2026 in Ranchi, supported by Reliance Foundation's world-class rehabilitation and recovery team. His record-breaking 110m hurdles performance has now secured the qualification standard for the Commonwealth Games 2026.

On Day 1 of the Indian Athletics Series 9 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Tejas Shirse clinched victory in Race B of the men's 110m hurdles, clocking an impressive 13.27 seconds with a wind reading of +1.6 m/s, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

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Another Reliance Foundation athlete, Krishik M, finished second in 13.55 seconds, while Madhvendra Singh of Rajasthan secured third place with a time of 14.00 seconds.

Harmanjeet Singh of Delhi clocked 14.42 seconds to finish fourth, followed by Haryana's Shivdarshan in fifth with 14.65 seconds. Tarundeep Singh Bhati, representing the Air Force, placed sixth in 15.01 seconds, while All India Police's Sachin Kumar finished seventh in 15.48 seconds.

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In Race A, Pankaj Pal Sahu of Punjab claimed victory with a time of 14.65 seconds, assisted by a +1.0 m/s wind. Shubham Rawat of Delhi finished second in 14.77 seconds, followed by Balram Sharma in third with 14.85 seconds. Mukul representing Rajasthan placed fourth in 15.23 seconds, while Shivam Singh of Uttar Pradesh finished fifth in 16.91 seconds. (ANI)

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