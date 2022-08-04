Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Tejaswin Shankar opened Indian athletics team's medal account with a bronze in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

National record holder Shankar cleared 2.22m to finish third in the event.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 04 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

The 23-year-old Shankar, who was added in the squad last-minute on the orders of Delhi High Court, has a season's best of 2.27m and personal best of 2.29m.

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won the gold while Australia's Brandon Starc clinched the silver. Both cleared 2.25m but could not soar over 2.28m but the Kiwi won the gold on count back.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Kumar Kartikeya Meets His Family After 9 Years, Says 'Unable To Express My Feelings'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)