Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met women cricketer Gongadi Trisha and announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for her "brilliant" performance in the India's Under-19 ICC World Cup 2025 triumph.

Trisha was awarded the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Provides Update On Jasprit Bumrah’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Availability, Says ‘Team India Still Awaiting Scan Reports’.

Minister P Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, SATs Chairman Shivsena Reddy, CM Secretary Shanwaz Qasim and others are also present at the CM's residence in Jubilee Hills during the meet.

Telangana CM also announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs for Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team from Telangana, while Head Coach Nausheen and trainer Shalini are being given Rs 10 lakh each cash prize, according to a statement from Telangana CMO.

Also Read | ‘Focussed’ on England and ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Brushes Aside Talks About His Cricketing Future Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

"Recently, she performed brilliantly in the Under-19 World Cup and has emerged on the world cricket stage. Trisha, the powerful voice of Telangana, was politely met today. I have announced a reward of one crore rupees on behalf of the state government as a reward for her talent. Wishing Trisha more success in cricket... We have decided to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to Telangana's Dhruti Kesari, a member of the Under-19 World Cup team, team head coach Nausheen, and trainer Shalini," Revanth Reddy wrote on X.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/1887106597639663651

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

The defending champions produced an all-round display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Earlier on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the women's U19 squad for their ICC World Cup 2025 triumph. India had also won the inaugural edition back in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)